(CNN/WIAT) – Thermometers are hard to come by these days, and it could get worse.
Thermometer manufacturers and distributors say the devices were already in high demand earlier this year when health care providers started ordering more to scan COVID-19 patients. But now, companies who will require temperature checks are also buying the devices in mass bundles.
Marc Blustein, CEO of American Diagnostic Corporation, one of the nation’s largest thermometer manufacturers, said demand is up 900% for his company’s “non-contact” thermometers.
Multiple medical suppliers said the added customers have put a strain on the thermometer supply chain because they simply can not make enough right now.
Latest Posts
- 2017 video shows Georgia officer tried to stun Ahmaud Arbery
- America is running out of thermometers
- Better Business Bureau warns of quarantine puppy scam
- Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100 of COVID-19 complications
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020