Amber alert issued for 4-year-old girl in Pennsylvania

CORRY, Pa. (Nexstar) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Aurora Connor in Pennsylvania.

Connor was last seen at her home on Sciota Road in Corry, Pennsylvania, near Erie.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Connor was reportedly abducted by 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond and 40-year-old Brian Slidell. The two are believed to be traveling in a grey two-door Honda with damage to the front bumper.

Amber Alert. Call 911 if Seen. pic.twitter.com/hiKcrNhjqD — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 5, 2021

Pennsylvania State Police ask you to call 911 with any information.