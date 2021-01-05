Amber alert issued for 4-year-old girl in Pennsylvania

National

by: Nexstar Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Aurora Connor

CORRY, Pa. (Nexstar) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Aurora Connor in Pennsylvania.

Connor was last seen at her home on Sciota Road in Corry, Pennsylvania, near Erie.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Connor was reportedly abducted by 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond and 40-year-old Brian Slidell. The two are believed to be traveling in a grey two-door Honda with damage to the front bumper.

Pennsylvania State Police ask you to call 911 with any information.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10