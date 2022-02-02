Amazon seeks to invest $100 million, hire up to 1,000 at new warehouse in Fayetteville, source says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitch Colvin, the mayor of Fayetteville, said a corporation wants to invest $100 million into a facility on Bragg Boulevard.

A source confirmed that Amazon is building a 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center on Bragg Boulevard. The company will hire at least 500 employees full-time with starting pay of $15 per hour. There could be up to 1,000 workers.

“We have a lot of people who could benefit from having a job with a major corporation and allow them to take care of themselves and their families,” Colvin said.

Similar opportunities have come to other parts of North Carolina including in Garner. Employees in Garner work at an Amazon Fulfillment Center alongside robotic technology to pick, pack, and ship small items to customers.

Colvin said a lot of corporations have an eye on Fayetteville because of its workforce, cost of living, and proximity to major highways.

“We have some great industrial parks located here in the center of our city, next to our major highway (I-95) and we have a lot of companies taking notice of that,” he said.

It was reported last year that Amazon will open a facility on DunnRoad in Fayetteville. An official announcement about the Bragg Boulevard location is expected to come on Monday.