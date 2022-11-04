(NewsNation) — Americans should remember to set their clocks back an hour before they go to bed Sunday as the nation prepares for the return to standard time.

When the clocks “fall back,” people gain an hour of sleep, but there are pros and cons to the annual time change.

According to NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily, setting back the clocks is safer for school kids who now will have morning light as they head out during the week. It also is better for a natural sleep cycle and, contrary to popular belief, doesn’t require the use of more electricity. Rather, it changes when electricity is used during the day, Jebaily said.

An earlier sunset, however, means darker after-work activities and the use of more artificial light. People might notice an increase in animal interactions, such as coming across deer on the road while out trying to finish daily activities after the sun goes down, he said.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus as to which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.