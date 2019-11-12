Alex Trebek, who’s re-entering cancer treatment, gets emotional over contestant’s answer

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 21: Alex Trebek speaks during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! Power Players Week at DAR Constitution Hall on April 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WJW) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek got a little emotional during Monday’s Tournament of Champions show.

Contestant Dhruv Gaur didn’t know the answer to the “Final Jeopardy” question so he opted for words of encouragement for the longtime host, who moments before told the contestants he’s re-entering cancer treatment.

Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up. #Jeopardy #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/QJVP4hJpGV — sabreena (@aneerbas) November 12, 2019

In March, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year survival rate of 9 percent. He teamed up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition last month for a public service announcement.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced before my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he said in the video. “Other common symptoms can include mid back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”

Guar tweeted, “I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and I thought he should know.”

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years.