Alaska authorities: Man accused of killing Kamarie Holland now a suspect in 2005 death of his 1-month-old daughter

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The man accused of raping and murdering a five-year-old Columbus girl is now the subject of another cold-case murder investigation on the other side of the country.

(Jeremy Williams/ Photo Credit: Russell County Jail)

Authorities in North Pole, Alaska, more than 4,200 miles from Russell County, confirmed to News 3 they have reopened the investigation into the 2005 death of Naudia Treniece Williams, Jeremy Williams’ one-month-old daughter.



When Williams was arrested last month for the murder Kamarie Holland, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor alluded to another murder investigation in Alaska.

North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra confirmed to News 3 Thursday the 2005 murder investigation of Williams’ infant daughter has reopened.

The chief tells News 3 that Williams is the primary suspect. He also says the reopened Alaska investigation started after Williams’ Dec. 13, 2021 arrest in Alabama.

Williams is facing the death penalty in Russell County if convicted of Holland’s murder. The little girl was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2021 by her mother, Kristy Siple. Holland was found dead later that day in a vacant Phenix City home where Williams once lived.

(Kristy Siple/ Photo Credit: Russell County Jail)

Kristy Siple has been charged with her daughter’s murder and human trafficking. In addition to the original capital murder charge, Taylor said last week additional capital charges for rape, sodomy, and kidnapping would be added. Williams will also be charged with the production of child pornography, Taylor said.

In the Alaska case, Williams and the baby’s mother were living in North Pole, where she was active duty Air Force.

The death was originally investigated by the Air Force as well as the North Pole Police Department. The infant died of blunt force trauma.

Here is what Sheriff Taylor said about that at a Dec. 14, 2021 news conference announcing Williams’ arrest in the Holland case:

“We have information where he was a suspect in a one-year-old death in Alaska where he was a suspect but never charged because of not able to get enough evidence in that case.”



Since that news conference, Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson has issued a gag order on law enforcement, attorneys, and possible witnesses in the Holland case.

On Thursday both Taylor and Russell County Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey declined to comment on the developments in North Pole. Both cited Johnson’s gag order.

Previous Coverage from WRBL

Dec 30, 2021 – Columbus woman charged in daughter’s murder, trafficking has ongoing child endangerment charge

Dec 29, 2021 – Columbus woman suspected of sex-trafficking five-year-old daughter to alleged killer

Dec 29, 2021 – Columbus mother charged with Felony Murder, Human Trafficking in daughter’s death

Dec 28, 2021 – Mother arrested, charged with murder in death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

Dec 27, 2021 – Breaking: Russell County Sheriff’s deputies searching property near home where Kamarie Holland’s body was found

Dec 22, 2021 – In eulogy, Kamarie Holland’s great uncle sums up murder this way: ‘Evil has entered our community. Evil has affected our family’

Dec 20, 2021 – A week after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was brutally murdered, Russell County judge keeps gag order in place

Dec 15, 2021 – BREAKING: Investigation underway on Bowman Street, area were Kamarie Holland was reported missing

Dec 15, 2021 – Man accused in Kamarie Holland’s murder previously arrested in Muscogee County on charges of Simple Battery-Family Violence and Cruelty to Children-3rd degree

Dec 14, 2021 – Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in girl’s murder has other incidences of alleged violence against children

Dec 14, 2021 – Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom

Dec 14, 2021 – BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody

(Five-year-old Kamarie Holland)