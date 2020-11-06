Al Roker reveals he has prostate cancer

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: Al Roker attends the Food Bank for New York City Can-Do Awards Dinner 2017 on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Food Bank for New York City)

NEW YORK (WAVY) — America’s weather man has revealed he has prostate cancer.

Al Roker made the announcement Friday morning on the Today Show, saying he wanted to publicly share the diagnosis to create awareness about the disease, which affects 1 in 9 men overall, and 1 in 7 African American men.

Roker says the good news is he caught it early, but it’s “a little aggressive.” He says he’ll take some time off in the meantime and will have surgery next week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. The 66-year-old says hopefully he’ll be back on Today in about two weeks.

“Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate,” said Dr. Vincent Laudone, who will perform the procedure.

In the U.S., African American men are 50% more likely to get prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it than white men, said Dr. Carol Brown, a cancer surgeon at Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center.

“Another important message to know is that there are no symptoms with early prostate cancer,” Brown said. “So screening saves lives, and African American men need to get screened and should get screened usually starting at age 40.”

