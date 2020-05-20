Agents execute search warrant in Ahmaud Arbery investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) say their agents executed a search warrant Tuesday evening at the home of Gregory & Travis McMichael.
According to a GBI release, the search is part of the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.
Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23 in Brunswick. The victim’s family says he was just out jogging.
According to a police report, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, armed themselves and followed Arbery, saying he matched the description of a burglary suspect. After an encounter between Travis McMichael and Arbery, officials say the 34-year-old fired fatal shots.
Police arrested Gregory and Travis McMichael in May after cellphone video of the incident sparked national outrage.
Gregory and Travis McMichael face charges of murder and aggravated assault.
