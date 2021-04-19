After spending years at a shelter, Brooke finally found her forever home

FRYEBURG, Maine (NBC) – A dog waited and waited at a Maine animal shelter for several years for a forever home.

An animal control officer brought Brooke to the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter nearly four years ago.

Shelter staff say she was scared, but seemed to want to meet people. At times, she would unexpectedly get aggressive, so staff spent weeks and months connecting with Brooke and making sure she was comfortable.

Soon, there was plenty of interest in her, but time after time families felt she wasn’t a good fit for them. Eventually, shelter staff had an idea. They posted Brooke’s picture on Facebook last November, and that’s how Jackie Gammon came into the picture. She lives about an hour and a half away from the shelter. Jackie already had an adoption application on file with the shelter. She saw the picture of brooke and wanted to meet her.

Jackie spent the winter months taking the long drive to the shelter to spend time with Brooke.

Slowly but surely, Brooke started to feel comfortable around Jackie, until one day, Brooke made it clear she was ready to go home.

“Jackie says ‘Bye Brooke! I’ll see you in a few days!’ and Brooke lays down in the middle of the parking lot, refuses to move. I had to coax her with treats to get her up in to the yard. I think that was kind of the point that we all knew – she was telling us she was ready,” said Kayla Legere, with Harvest Hills.

Brooke has been home with Jackie for almost two months now and all is going well.

Jackie occasionally makes the trip back to Harvest Hills, so Brooke can visit with the staff who never gave up hope of finding her a forever home.