After ending ‘hero pay,’ Kroger announces $130 million ‘thank you’ bonus for employees

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTRF) — Hourly frontline workers at Kroger are set to receive a special ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, though their “hero pay,” a $2 addition to employees hourly base pay, has ended.

Qualified full-time employees will receive $400 and qualified part-time associates will receive $200, which will be paid out in two installations on May 30 and June 18.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. “To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May.”

10 On Your Side spoke about the end of “hero pay” with a Kroger employee last week, who said the pandemic hasn’t ended, so neither should the hazard pay.

“This is real. It affects our lives. It affects our families’ lives,” said Janet Wainwright. “$2 an hour — that’s only $80 a week more for someone that is full-time … with a multi-million dollar company like we have, it shouldn’t be a problem for them to continue ‘hero pay’ until this pandemic is over.”

Though Kroger has decided to extend their COVID-19 Emergency Leave, which pays employees directly affected by the virus.

“We want our associates to continue to feel supported in prioritizing their health. Our associates should only be working if they are healthy and symptom free,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president/chief people officer. “By continuing paid emergency leave, our associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms should feel supported in staying home, promoting a safer environment to work and shop in.”

