Additional human remains found after skull discovered on Alabama property in July

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators have found additional remains on a Lee County property after a human skull was found in July.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, on Friday another search was conducted on the property at the 4000 block of US Hwy 280 East, in the area where the skull was found on July 21st. The skull was found by a dog and taken home to its owner, who alerted authorities.

Harris says more remains were discovered Friday by investigators and are believed to be associated with the skull.

Investigators used technology to track the movements of the dogs in order to narrow in on a search area.

In July, Harris described the search as “like looking for a needle in a haystack” due to the vastness of the search area. The property is more than 100 acres and the neighboring property is more than 240 acres.

Investigators obtained a state-of-the-art GPS tracker and it was put on one of the owners

dogs. The tracker mapped where the dogs were going on the property and provided searchers an

area to search, according to Harris.

In Friday’s search, the additional remains were located in a wooded area on the property after about two hours.

Evidence found in that area gives an indication who the remains may belong to, but the official determination will be left to medical examiners at Alabama Dept of Forensic Sciences.

The case remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s office and the Lee County Coroner’s office.

If anyone has any information concerning the case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s

Office at 334-749-5651, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), or the

Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.