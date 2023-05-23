The best pickleball shoes

Pickleball has gained popularity in recent years as a more accessible sport than the fast-paced and more challenging tennis. It’s a fun game no matter your skill level, and although it’s straightforward and easier to master than tennis, it can be addicting.

If you can’t get enough pickleball, you need the proper gear. You’ll need a good paddle and several balls, but it’s best to prioritize a reliable pair of shoes. A solid pair of pickleball shoes will provide the comfort and performance you need to succeed on the court.

What to look for in quality pickleball shoes

Above everything else, your pickleball shoes should fit you properly and feel comfortable as you run. That’s why sizing is a crucial consideration. You don’t want shoes that are too tight as they can constrict your feet, but shoes that are too loose can cause you to trip. Consult a sizing chart if you’re unsure what shoe size is best. Also, remember that although you may find a shoe that corresponds with your size, the fit may feel off once you try them on, as some shoes have a more narrow build than others.

Once you know your shoe size, you’ll want to look for shoes with a durable build. However, it’s essential to wear shoes that are also lightweight so you can move around with ease. Cushioning in the midsole is vital as it provides comfort and makes them more responsive as you take strides. A durable rubber outsole is best for traction, so you don’t slip or slide unintentionally on the court. Also, to keep your feet cool, an upper with mesh panels facilitates airflow and helps prevent discomfort when playing for extended periods.

Best pickleball shoes

Skechers Women’s Viper Court Pro Pickleball Shoes

These shoes offer excellent arch support and a relaxed fit for extra room at the tip and forefoot. They’re packed with soft foam cushioning for increased responsiveness, and the removable insole molds to the shape of your foot for reduced shock impact. Also, they’re available in four colors.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Diodora Men’s Trofeo 2 AG Pickleball Shoes

With an ultra-lightweight design and a breathable mesh upper, these shoes offer an excellent combination of stability and comfort and are a no-brainer for agile pickleball players. They incorporate Double Action technology for superior responsiveness on strides, and the Duratech wear-resistant rubber on the outsole provides increased traction.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

NikeCourt Women’s Vapor Lite 2 Tennis Shoes

Although technically designed for playing tennis, these shoes perform just as well on a pickleball court. The mesh upper helps keep your feet cool, and the molded rubber overlay adds durability. The soft foam near the arch increases responsiveness, while the rigid foam along the outside helps you push off more explosively.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fila Men’s Volley Zone Pickleball Shoes

Pickleball enthusiasts will love the design of these shoes as they feature several pickleballs along the back and sides. The mesh upper helps facilitate airflow, and the leather details add an extra degree of durability. The energized foam midsole provides superior comfort and responsiveness, and the outsole offers excellent grip.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Wilson Men’s Rush Pro 2.5 Pickleball Shoes

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better pair of pickleball shoes for less than $100. These shoes are optimized for elite performance on any court and boast a low-court feel that enhances explosiveness and agility. The inner sock construction provides excellent stability, and arch technology facilitates better torsion control.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Prince Women’s Prime Position Pickleball Shoes

These are excellent all-around pickleball shoes for all types of players. They have a reinforced mesh upper for increased air ventilation and support and an Ortholite midsole for long-lasting comfort. The outsole has a herringbone pattern for superior grip, and the midfoot lockdown lacing system provides a secure feel.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

K-Swiss Men’s Express Light Pickleball Shoes

These lightweight shoes have a comfortable Ortholite sock liner and are perfect for beginners. They allow for quick, agile movements and have a heel grip lining that helps prevent the heel from slipping. They offer excellent midfoot stability, and the outsole has an abrasion-resistant zone to withstand wear and tear.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fila Men’s Double Bounce 3 Pickleball Shoes

These shoes have a synthetic and textile upper with mesh panels for improved airflow and a midfoot shank for extra durability. The toe caps add stability, and the energized foam midsole facilitates smoother movements and reduces shock impact on each stride. Plus, the high-abrasion rubber outsole is built to last and offers excellent grip.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Wilson Women’s Rush Pro Ace Pickleball Shoes

These pickleball shoes have a durable exterior and a wear-resistant construction built to last. The 0.35-inch toe drop offers an excellent balance of comfort and performance, and the rubber overlay near the upper adds extra durability. They’re suitable for players with wide feet and provide superior stability during pivot movements.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Asics Women’s Gel-Renma Pickleball Shoes

If you’re looking for comfortable pickleball shoes, Asics is a top brand. They have synthetic leather overlays for durability, and Forefoot Gel technology helps reduce shock impact. The grooves in the outsole provide improved flexibility during agile movements, and the white with blue color gives them a clean look.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fitville Men’s Pickleball Shoes

If you have wide feet or suffer from plantar fasciitis, these pickleball shoes are a must-buy. They offer excellent arch support and feature anti-odor technology. The anti-torsion rubber outsole effectively helps absorb shock impact, and the honeycomb insole provides extra cushioning for long-lasting comfort.

Sold by Amazon

