Guest star Leslie Jordan in the Season Finale of Fantasy Island. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

(KTLA) – “Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports Monday.

Police said Jordan was driving in Hollywood on Monday morning when it’s suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building, according to TMZ.

The fatal crash happened at 9:30 a.m.; Jordan was declared dead at the scene, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The actor and comedian went viral during the pandemic for his hilarious videos on social media.

Jordan gained popularity on television shows like “Hearts Afire,” “The Cool Kids,” “Call me Kat” and “American Horror Story.”

Jordan was 67 years old.

This is a developing story.