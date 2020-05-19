Active duty Navy sailor in custody in Norfolk in connection with Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WAVY) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested five people in connection with a possibly gang-related shooting Sunday, and two more are wanted, the department announced in a news release.

One of those who is in custody, 18-year-old Dewan Cole, is an active duty U.S. Navy sailor. He is in custody in Norfolk and awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, according to authorities.

Cole, of Kershaw, South Carolina, will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

People who were hurt in the shooting are being treated at a local hospital for not life-threatening injuries, according to MBPD. Two people were shot and another person sustained other injuries.

Officers got reports of gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. MBPD said officers were able to be on scene within 49 seconds since two had just driven through the intersection. The officers detained three people within 12 minutes of the incident.

A fourth person was detained shortly after.

Myrtle Beach Police say the shooting involved “rival gang members.”

“Our ongoing investigation has revealed that the involved individuals have been identified as rival gang members who had an ongoing issue in their home community of Chesterfield County, South Carolina, traveled to Myrtle Beach, and continued their conflict with their reckless acts in our community,” says Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “We want to make it clear that this behavior endangered the lives of members of our community and our visitors, and we will not allow it.”

“We have a dedicated team of police officers who are committed to the safety of our community, strong law enforcement partnerships, and a network of nearly 1,000 cameras and license plate readers to help us identify violators,” Vest added. “We will use every resource at our disposal to identify every person involved, and they will be held responsible for their criminal actions.”

The other people arrested in connection with the shooting include:

Anthony Deantez Griffin, 17, of Pageland, S.C., charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carry of a pistol. Griffin is charged as an adult.

Quandre Tyson, 20, of Pageland, S.C., charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Dewan Cole, 18, of Kershaw, S.C., charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, N.C., charged with disorderly conduct and giving false information.

An unidentified juvenile.

Myrtle Beach Police are looking for two additional men wanted for their involvement. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, S.C., and Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 20, of Cheraw, S.C., are wanted for eight counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Officers continue to investigate this incident. The department asks anyone who has information, photos, or videos of the shooting to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdsocial@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

