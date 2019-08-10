Accused sex trafficker and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein found dead by suicide in Manhattan jail

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sept. 8, 2004.

(NBC) — Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker, was found dead by suicide on Saturday at a Manhattan jail, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

The officials told NBC News he was found at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York and that he hanged himself.

Epstein, 66, was being held on federal sex trafficking charges.

He was arrested July 6 in Teterboro, New Jersey, as he returned from Paris on a private jet.

He has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

