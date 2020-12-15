AAA expects huge drop in holiday travel compared to 2019

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, vehicles crowd Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif. California is broadening its effort to block the Trump administration from ending its authority to set greenhouse gas emission and fuel economy standards for cars and trucks. It’s joined by 23 states and four cities in suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA expects the number of Americans traveling during the holiday season to drop by at least 34 million this year.

Still, they say 84.5 million Americans still might travel between December 23 and January 3, but that’s a decline of at least 29 percent.

The obvious reason for this is the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC has urged people not to travel, warning that it increases their chances of catching and/or spreading the virus.

State travel regulations have also played a factor in keeping people home for the holidays. Three quarters of Americans are expected to stay home, AAA says.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”

AAA says that 96 percent, or up to 81 million, of Americans who travel will do so by car. That’s a decline of about 25 percent compared to 2019.

Flights will likely see a nearly 60 percent decline, as 2.9 million Americans are expected to fly during the holiday season. Other methods, like traveling by bus or train, are expected to decrease by 87 percent.