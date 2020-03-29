‘A hero for sure’: Dog fetches groceries for neighbor prime target for coronavirus

MANITOU SPRINGS, Co. (CNN/KRDO) — A Colorado woman has trained her golden retriever to bring in the groceries for her neighbor during these trying times.

‘Sundance has it down to a ‘T,’ running from his owner Karen’s house down a little path over to his neighbor Renee Hellman.

Hellman has COPD and other medical conditions that make her a prime target for coronavirus, so her neighbor Karen Evelth came up with a solution. Evelth trained her dog Sundance, also known as ‘Sunny,’ to fetch Renee’s grocery list every day.

“He’s a hero for sure,” Evelth said.

It started as a test try but it quickly became clear Sunny wanted to help.

“He just did it, it was, all of a sudden, and he was here, and, ‘that’s my job and I’m gonna do it.’ It was so wonderful,” Hellman said.

“He does get his treats, he’s motivated by those for sure,” Evelth said. “But he’s really special to me, and I’d be lost without him because he helps me so much. So I wanted him to help other people.”

Evelth says her dog has been doing this for a few weeks now and they will keep it going as long as they have to.

Karen and Renee both say this goes to show that it’s not only humans who can help during this tragic time of need — maybe your pet can too.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

