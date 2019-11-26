A.C. Moore to close all 145 stores

by: Keyris Manzanares, WRIC, WAVY Web Staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Craft store A.C. Moore is closing all of its 145 locations nationwide.

This comes after Nicole Crafts decided to divest out of retail operations.

“For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer,” said Chief Executive Officer of A.C. Moore Anthony Piperno.

The craft store said they are closing its stores as part of a broader strategic plan. CEO Piperno said it has been very difficult for A.C. Moore to operate and compete at a national level.

There are three locations in Hampton Roads, two in Virginia Beach and one in Yorktown.

As of Monday, the store announced they will no longer be taking online orders.

According to the company, 40 existing A.C. Moore stores will reopen as Michaels.

