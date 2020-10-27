98 arrested, three missing children found in month-long ‘Operation Double Impact’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A 30-day operation resulted in 98 arrests, including five gang members and three people accused of murder as well as the recovery of three missing children from California, according to U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Service Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force led the operation, called “Operation Double Impact,” with assistance from 17 law enforcement agencies throughout West Virginia as well as one agency from Ohio.

U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of West Virginia officers say the goal of “Operation Double Impact,” which concluded in September, was to reduce violent gang crime.

In addition to the 98 arrests, law enforcement officers seized 74 firearms, 152 kilograms – or about 335 pounds – of narcotics, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin and more than $180,000 in currency.

This operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals’ task force was a great success. 98 arrests. Lots of drugs. Lots of illegal firearms. We are tough on violent criminals and we need to get tougher. United States Attorney Mike Stuart

During a press conference with U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, U.S. Marshals identified four of the people arrested in the operation:

Kymonie Davis is accused of shooting seven people during a mass shooting at a hookah bar in Huntington, WV on Dec. 31, 2019. He reportedly fled to Detroit, Michigan and arrested on Aug. 23 by USMS in eastern Michigan arrested he allegedly stole a 2015 Bently.

Dimitrias Malone is accused of shooting and killing a man in Charleston, WV on January 16, 2016. He was arrested by USMS in Vermont where he had allegedly lived under an alias for four years.

Samuel Hunter and Joseph Limon were charged with kidnapping Hunters three young children following a paternal custody dispute. USMS in southern WV received a collateral lead from Los Angeles, CA for Hunter, who had allegedly threatened violence against law enforcement if they attempted to locate him or take his children. Both men were arrested in Beckley, WV and the children were safely turned over to Child Protective Services. Hunter was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service is committed to working with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to combat violent crime throughout the Southern District of West Virginia and the United States. Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia

The operation was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force along with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Department of Corrections, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, Beckley Police Department, Milton Police Department, Ravenswood Police Department and Ironton Ohio Police Department.