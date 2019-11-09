95-Year-Old WWII Vet from Oklahoma graduates high school

CLAREMORE, Okla. (NBC) – A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday.

Claremore High School honored a veteran who fought in WWII instead of graduating high school.

Cpl. Lewie Shaw became an orphan when he was only 12 years old.

He dropped out of high school at 17 and worked as a school bus driver and janitor.

Shaw enlisted in the Marines in 1943. He fought in Tinian, Saipan and Iwo Jima. He was wounded fighting for his country.

Once he returned, Shaw worked for a lumber company and eventually went into business with his son.

All of Claremore High School gave him a standing ovation and the pomp and circumstance of a real graduation Thursday night.

“I knew I was going to get the diploma, but I had no idea I was going to get such a turnout of people,” Shaw said.

Shaw will be the grand marshal in the Claremore Veterans Day Parade on Monday.