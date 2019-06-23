94-year-old veteran finds new mission as a barista

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) – A 94-year-old veteran helps his grandchildren build up their coffee shop by being a barista.

Bob Sargent, or as the locals in Burlington, North Carolina call him, “Sarge,” joined the NAVY when he was 17-years-old.

This year, the whip-smart Wold War II veteran decided to it was time for a new career serving up lattes.

Sarge’s grandchildren opened Salvation Coffee less than a year ago and was in need for a new barista. Sarge jumped in on the opportunity.

When asked if he plans to retire anytime soon, he leans on the counter and shakes his head.

“I’ve tried that three times. It didn’t work. I get up in the morning, put my feet on the floor, and they want to go,” says Sarge.

Like the apron he wear says, “It’s never too latte.” Bob Sargent has found his new mission.