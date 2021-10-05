911 caller reports talking with Brian Laundrie near North Carolina/Tennessee border

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 caller in Haywood County said he was 99 percent sure he spotted Brian Laundrie near the North Carolina/Tennessee border.

In the call obtained by Nexstar’s NewsNation, the caller said he saw Laundrie in a white pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The area is just off Interstate-40 near the border between North Carolina and Tennessee.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have been searching for Laundrie since his fiancee, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on Sept. 11. Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

Laundrie is wanted on a bank fraud charge and has been identified as a person of interest, but has been missing since Sept. 14, according to his lawyer.

The 911 caller said he was driving and made a U-turn when the person he believed to be Laundrie came up behind him in a white pickup truck, slowed down, and flashed his lights. The person then waved him down.

“He was talking wild. He said his girlfriend loved him and he had to go out to California to see her,” the caller said. “He was asking me how to get to California.”

The caller added that he wasn’t initially sure what Laundrie looked like. He said he parked and pulled up a photograph of Laundrie.

“I’m 99.99 percent sure that was him,” the caller said.