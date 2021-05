FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An 83-year-old man earned his Masters Degree from Francis Marion University and walked Friday with honors, according to the university.

Frank Steinkruger earned his Master of Business Administration degree, the university said. He is a former DuPont engineer.

Courtesy: Francis Marion University/Facebook

Steinkruger plans to follow his graduation by volunteering with SCORE, an organization that helps small businesses with mentoring and support programs.