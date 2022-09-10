ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) – An 82 year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age — and now a video of his performance is going viral on Instagram.

“I’ve been dancing since about 50 years, you know,” Navnit Tailor, an architect from Erie, told Nexstar’s KDVR.

Last month, Tailor went to a wedding in Canada, where a DJ’s camera caught his exuberant, jubilant dance moves.

Tailor’s son, Samir Tailor, said his father is “always the first one to start the dancing.”

“The DJ there captured [his dance] and the next thing I know, a day or a couple days later, the DJ sent my sister a text saying, ‘Hey, your dad’s going viral.'”

Over the next 24 hours, the video had been seen by hundreds of thousands of people all over the world. To date, the original Instagram video has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

“I was shocked,” Navnit Tailor said.

His family wasn’t. Dancing runs in the family’s blood, according to his son.

“My whole family is a set of dancers,” Samir Tailor said. “My sister and myself, we’ve always danced quite a bit, but you know, dad seems to capture the attention of people like no other.”

Samir believes that Instagram’s fascination with an 82 year-old man, being healthy and active enough to dance so excitedly, proves you’re never too old to act young.

“It really inspires people,” he said.