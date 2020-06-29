8-year-old Texas boy calls 911, saves sister’s life

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An 8-year-old Texas boy is being recognized after he acted quickly to help save his 5-year-old sister.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Kennedy Ashburn suffered a diabetic seizure after her blood pressure dropped to critical levels.

“We woke up to her jerking and I looked over at her and she was jerking uncontrollably. She was kicking and screaming and she didn’t know where she was, what was going on, and I grabbed her and I kept telling her, ‘Hey, it’s mom,'” said Kennedy’s mom, Candace Ashburn.

In the heat of the moment, Kennedy’s 8-year-old brother, Kingston Ashburn, was the one who called 911.

“I was scared. That was her first time doing it. It’s just so scary,” Kingston said. “When someone’s Type 1, it’s just … it’s scary.”

Said Candace Ashburn: “I was thinking that I was going to lose my daughter.”

The Abilene Police Department recognized Kingston’s actions by giving him a commendation award.

“He made me proud. I’m so overjoyed, I mean, especially with the situation, it came out to be a great situation,” said Candace Ashburn. “I’m just very blessed to have her here today and have my son.”

Kingston said he will always remember the first responders who helped save his sister.

“I’m thankful for all the cops out there, and the ambulance, and the fire department,” he said.