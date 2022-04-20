PHOENIX, Arizona (FOX) – Instead of asking for birthday gifts, one Arizona girl celebrates by helping others.

This year, she’s supporting a program that connects Veterans with shelter dogs.

12-year-old Hadley Gray is already a philanthropist. She’s created a non-profit called Hadley’s Hope.

Every year, she gives up presents and gifts and finds a cause to donate to instead. This year, she’s giving to Soldier’s Best Friend, which saves shelter dogs and trains them for Veterans with PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

“Their cause is amazing; they’re practicality saving two lives at once. The shelter dog and the veteran,” said Gray.

“I was able to have that bond and connection for PTSD… and Nevis here has done the amazing task to help combat those anxieties and depressions,” said Jonathon Bailey with Soldier’s Best Friend.

Hadley is planning to hold a fundraiser at her local high school baseball game. Her goal is to raise $15,000 to support two more dogs for two more Veterans. Click here for more information on the event and how to donate.