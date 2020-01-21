6-year-old New Jersey girl saves her family from burning home

AVENEL, N.J. (WAVY) — A 6-year-old New Jersey girl is being called a hero after she saved her family from a house fire.

The little girl’s action even surprised her fire-fighting dad.

These pictures show the damage left behind in the kitchen of the home on Hyatt Street in Avenel, New Jersey.

Early Sunday morning just before 2:30 a.m., a fire broke out on the stove top on the first floor.

The family of four was asleep.

“I smelled the smoke and I heard the fire alarm,” said Madalyn Karlbon, the 6-year-old fire hero.

Madalyn immediately ran out of bed on the second floor to wake her parents.

“I was sleeping , then I woke up. I went to go downstairs and try to wake up mommy and I called daddy’s name,” Madalyn said.

Her mother had fallen asleep on the first floor watching TV and fire officials say something was cooking on the stove.

“I heard my daughter screaming there’s a fire there’s a fire, so I jumped out of bed and realized the house is full of smoke already. I’m used to always going in, not running out,” father James Karlbon said.

James Karlbon is a former fire chief and has been a firefighter for 17 years, says he didn’t even hear the smoke detectors going off.

No one but Madalyn did.

“I don’t even hear the fire pager go off when he gets a call in the middle of the night. Like, I’m so used to it and adjusted,” her mother said.

The first grader had just learned about fire safety, according to a firefighter.

Though the fire was contained to the kitchen and part of the dining room, the home is uninhabitable due to soot and smoke damage.

But right now the family is just thankful for Madalyn’s quick thinking.

“She’s my angel. She makes me so proud everyday,” her mother said.

“She saved our lives without her I probably wouldn’t be alive today,” James Karlbon added.

The family is getting help as they try to recover from the fire.

The fire department is collecting clothing and food donations for them.

Her mom, dad and two-year-old sibling Hunter are forever grateful to Madalyn.