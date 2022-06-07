KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Six delegates participating in the Special Olympics in central Florida this week are missing, deputies said Tuesday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department said the six men, all members of the Haitian delegation, were last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in Kissimmee, near the venue of the games.

The sheriff’s office identified the missing delegates as:

Antione Joseph Mithon, 32

Nicholson Fontilus, 20

Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19

Anderson Petit-Frere, 18

Steevenson Jacquet, 24

Oriol Jean, 18

According to the sheriff’s office, they turned in their room keys but left their luggage and personal belongings. Deputies said they believe this is an isolated incident and do not suspect foul play.

A spokesperson for the Special Olympics USA Games released a statement saying it’s unknown why the group left the games.

“The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk,” the statement said. “To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

Osceola County deputies said they are in contact with Walt Disney World, the Special Olympics and law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 321-697-4546.