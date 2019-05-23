5th annual Red Nose Day event airs tonight on NBC

It’s Red Nose Day — an annual event to raise funds to assist children living in poverty around the world.

NBC is celebrating five years of red rubber noses tonight.

Terry Crews is the host of the star-studded fundraiser this year. “It helps kids everywhere. Not just in America. But all over the world,” said Crews.

There’s also a special red nose edition of Hollywood Game Night Thursday night.

“What’s wonderful about Red Nose Day is how successful they are. $150 million over the last four years,” said HGN host Jane Lynch.

Funds that answer a need Milo Ventimigilia saw close up in Nairobi, Kenya. His visit is one of several vignettes airing tonight.

“I know I’m changed by being here and seeing it. And I hope others are, just by seeing the film we put together,” said Ventimiglia.

It’s a serious message driven home amidst serious fun.

“Every year it’s new, every year it’s different and every year, we just want to make as much money as we can,” said Richard Curtis.

With that in mind, red nose creator Richard Curtis reunited the cast of his romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral for a mini sequel tonight.

Those red noses are available for purchase at Walgreen’s pharmacies across the country. There are five versions available this year.

And you can also donate to “Red Nose Day” during tonight’s broadcast, which starts at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV 10.