HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads.

More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After 41 drawings between August and November, technical issues, and a day of delay, lottery officials announced that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize.

That winning ticket — which matched all five numbers plus the Powerball — was sold in California. The ticket was sold at a gas station in Altadena, an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, according to the California Lottery.

Players in Virginia still saw big prizes.

Two lucky people bought tickets from local businesses and won $50,000 each. One of the tickets was purchased at a Publix on Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg. The other was bought at a 7-Eleven on North Armistead Avenue in Hampton.

Another $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Go-Mart in Wytheville. A lucky winner bought a ticket at Smile Gas in Madison Heights and took home $100,000.

The commonwealth as a whole won big on Powerball, too. Lotter officials confirm that Powerball tickets generated about $42.3 million in profits for Virginia. By law, that money will fund public education.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET, but the grand prize is back down to an estimated $20 million.