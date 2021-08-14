5-year-old shoots and kills 3-year-old in Minnesota, sheriff says

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

BENA, Minnesota (WJW) – Police in Minnesota say a 3-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by a 5-year-old boy on Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting at just before 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department. Once deputies arrived at the home, they learned the boy had shot the girl inside the residence.

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts, the post explains.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy is pending amid the police investigation.