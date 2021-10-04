5-year-old is finalist in national mullet competition

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Link Prater has spent the last two and a half years watching his mullet grow and flourish, and in October, he’s putting his hairdo to the test.

The 5-year-old is a finalist in the USA Mullet Championship’s Kid’s Division and has the opportunity to bring home $2,500 if he can claim victory. If he wins, Link wishes to donate a portion to a local children’s hospital and then visit Lego Land.

(PHOTO: Emmalee Plotner)

His mother, Emmalee Plotner, said Link’s haircut of choice was just a spontaneous trim, but Link’s love for the style grew with it.

“We cut his hair into a mullet on a whim,” Plotner said. “We thought it would just be something fun to try. It ended up sticking, and it’s a big part of his personality now.”

Link’s family now throws an annual “Mulletversary” to celebrate another year of rocking a mullet that might just be the best in the country.

Top 25 finals voting will launch from this link beginning Oct. 5.