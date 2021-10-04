5-year-old is finalist in national mullet competition

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Link Prater has spent the last two and a half years watching his mullet grow and flourish, and in October, he’s putting his hairdo to the test.

The 5-year-old is a finalist in the USA Mullet Championship’s Kid’s Division and has the opportunity to bring home $2,500 if he can claim victory. If he wins, Link wishes to donate a portion to a local children’s hospital and then visit Lego Land.

  • (PHOTO: Emmalee Plotner)
  • (PHOTO: Emmalee Plotner)

His mother, Emmalee Plotner, said Link’s haircut of choice was just a spontaneous trim, but Link’s love for the style grew with it.

“We cut his hair into a mullet on a whim,” Plotner said. “We thought it would just be something fun to try. It ended up sticking, and it’s a big part of his personality now.”

Link’s family now throws an annual “Mulletversary” to celebrate another year of rocking a mullet that might just be the best in the country.

Top 25 finals voting will launch from this link beginning Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10