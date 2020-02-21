5 Republican attorneys general seek to block Equal Rights Amendment

FILE This Monday Jan. 27, 2020 file photo shows Equal Rights Amendment supporter Donna Granski, right, from Midlothian Va., cheers the passage of the House ERA Resolution in the Senate chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The resolution passed 27-12. In a state once synonymous with the Old South, Democrats are using their newfound legislative control to refashion Virginia as the region’s progressive leader on racial, social and economic issues. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states, including Virginia, to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago.

The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding. The five states, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Dakota filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is partnering with Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Before Virginia’s recent vote that made it the critical 38th state to approve the ERA, Nevada in 2017 and Illinois in 2018 were the most recent to ratify the amendment.