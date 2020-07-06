4-year-old killed in South Carolina shooting; suspect in custody

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspect wanted for the murder of a 4-year-old girl in South Carolina on the 4th of July has been taken into custody.
The Horry County Police Department announced on Saturday night that officers took Henry Tyrone Moody into custody after he was wanted for the murder that day in Galivants Ferry.
The victim was Carson Walker, 4, from the Fayetteville area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Fowler confirms that Walker died from a gunshot wound.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
