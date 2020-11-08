4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Northeastern US

BOSTON, Ma. (WFLA) — The United States Geological Service confirmed a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Massachusetts Sunday morning.

There is no tsunami threat from the quake, but it was felt by many in the northeast around 9:10 a.m.

The quake was reported 60 miles south of Boston and 35 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.

No further information have been released.

