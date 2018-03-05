36,000 high chairs sold at Walmart recalled after five kids hurt

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — Graco is recalling about 36,000 high chairs sold exclusively at Wal-Mart after five children were injured while sitting in them.

The rear legs on the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 High chairs can pivot out of position. This makes the the chair unstable and poses a fall hazard to a child in the high chair.

Graco issued the recall after receiving 38 reports of the problem. Five of those incidents involved injuries to a child who got bumps and bruises when their high chair fell over with them inside.

The chairs were sold only at Wal-Mart stores nationwide from October 2016 through December 2017. They cost about $100 and have the model number 1969721.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs. You can contact Graco for a free repair kit by calling 800-345-4109 from 8am to 5pm ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gracobaby.com.

