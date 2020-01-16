3 suspected members of neo-Nazi group arrested by FBI ahead of pro-gun rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Federal authorities have arrested three men suspected of being members of a neo-Nazi group known as “The Base” who were in possession of several firearms and reportedly had discussions of traveling to Richmond for next week’s pro-gun rally at the state Capitol.

A U.S. law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that three men, Brian M. Lemley, Jr., William G. Bilbrough and a Canadian national Patrik J. Mathews, face several charges and spoke about traveling to Richmond on Monday at the time of their arrest.

All three suspects were allegedly in possession of several weapons and will appear in a federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thursday afternoon. Among other charges, Lemley has been charged with transporting a machine gun and disposing of a firearm and ammunition to an alien unlawfully present in the United States.

Mathews was a former reservist in the Canadian Army who was discharged over his ties to white supremacist groups, ABC News confirmed Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Mathews entered the United States illegally near the Manitoba/Minnesota border.

Lemley and Bilbrough then conspired to “transport and harbor” Mathews after he entered the U.S., the complaint says.