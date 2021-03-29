3 arrested after Virginia Beach shootings to appear in court on Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Three men charged after the shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over the weekend are set to make their first court appearance on Monday.

22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. are all charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm after the shooting incidents on Friday night.

In a statement released Saturday, police said that three separate shooting events took place that night, leaving two people dead, a man and woman, and eight people hurt.

One of those events involved a Virginia Beach police officer shooting 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch in the 300 block of 20th Street. Lynch was from Virginia Beach.

Lynch’s father told WAVY’s Andy Fox that his son was “a father’s dream.”

The man killed in shooting event at beach is 25 year old Donovon Lynch. His father Wayne confirmed and sent me this:

“A father’s dream son!

Intelligent, handsome, a scholar, an athlete, an entrepreneur, and loved by all he came in contact with Rest In Peace Don!” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/qwsla1tb37 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) March 27, 2021

VBPD said that officers were responding to gunfire, which led to an “individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting.”

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate later said investigators found a firearm “in the vicinity” of the shooting, but didn’t immediately have any evidence that it belonged to Lynch. Neudigate also said the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera but it was not activated “for unknown reasons.”

The woman who was shot and killed in another shooting incident in the 300 block of 19th Street was 29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris, of Norfolk. Police believe she was a bystander.

Several people were hurt at the first incident in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue, but there were no fatalities, police said.

All three suspects were set to make their first court appearance at 2 p.m. in Virginia Beach.