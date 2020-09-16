3 arrested after search warrant leads to seizure of drugs in Missouri

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the drug arrests happened in Camden County, North Carolina. The arrests happened in Camden County, Missouri. WAVY regrets the error.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (WAVY) — While executing a search warrant, Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Area Narcotics Group arrested three people after finding drugs and other paraphernalia on Friday.

The warrant was for a residence on “State Route D” in Camden County, Missouri. As a result of the search, deputies say that methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution of controlled substances were seized.

Deputies say two men and one woman were arrested for outstanding warrants and future charges are pending for all three individuals.

James Wallis, 54, was arrested on failure to appear on warrants for traffic violations with a bond of $300 cash and a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance with no bond.

Sherrie Bowman, 56, was arrested on a no-bond warrant for contempt of court.

Andy Wallis, 52, was arrested on a no-bond warrant for a probation violation of possession of a controlled substance.

“The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that these charges are merely an accusation and these individuals remain innocent until proven guilty,” said deputies on a post to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

James Wallis, 54

(Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff’s Office)

Sherrie Bowman, 56

(Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff’s Office)

Andy Wallis, 52

(Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff’s Office)

