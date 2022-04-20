COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “2022 Billboard Music Awards” honoring the biggest music chart-toppers of the year is set to air Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

NBC has announced five of the performers who will be taking the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to entertain viewers: Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, according to a release from the network.

This will be Red Hot Chili Peppers’ second appearance on the show. The last time the band took the stage at the awards show was 23 years ago in 1999.

The four other artists will make their debuts on the BBMA’s performance stage.

Additionally, two of the performers are in the running for awards. Megan Thee Stallion is once again up for Top Rap Female Artist, which she won last year. Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, Rauw Alejandro, is a finalist in four categories including, Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album and Top Latin Song.

Also performing on the show will be singer, songwriter, and rapper Mary J. Blige, who was announced as this year’s Billboard Icon Award recipient. Blige’s performance is highly anticipated after her show-stopping appearance in the “Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

This year’s top BBMA contenders include The Weeknd, a finalist in 17 categories and Doja Cat in 14 categories, according to billboard.com.

NBC noted that the show’s host, as well as additional performers, presenters and more details, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year the program was hosted by singer Nick Jonas, who took over from fellow “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson who hosted the previous three years.