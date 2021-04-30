2 years later: A timeline of Topeka’s Dwane Simmons murder case

A picture of Dwane Simmons, left, who was killed in a 2019 Topeka shooting. Accused killer Francisco Mendez, right, sits in court.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday marked two years since the shooting that killed Washburn football player Dwane Simmons and injured his teammate Corey Ballentine. KSNT News is reflecting on the two years of coverage in the investigation and remembrance of a loved one lost that ensued afterward.

Police arrested 18-year-old accused killer Francisco Mendez nearly three months after the 2019 shooting death. The jury in his trial on charges including first-degree murder has yet to reach a verdict two years later as the trial saw delays from lawyer changes and the pandemic’s effect on the court system.

View KSNT News’ timeline of events in the Simmons murder investigation below. Click on the links below the pictures to view previous stories as the case developed: