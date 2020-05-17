POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A Ford Econoline Box truck carrying two people and 48 dogs plunged into a median and hit an embankment on Saturday.

The crash killed the two people and 14 dogs.

No other vehicles were involved and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the female passenger — 38-year-old Ann Watson of Phoenix Arizona — was pronounced dead on the scene.

The male driver — 40-year-old Christopher Kracht also from Phoenix — was transported via air ambulance to an Idaho Falls hospital where he died of his injuries.

Kracht was wearing a seat belt, Watson was not.

Their families have been notified.

The rented box truck, driven by Kracht, was part of a non-profit animal rescue network.

Forty-eight mixed breeds and sizes of dogs were inside the truck. They were being taken to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for adoption.

All the dogs appeared to have been in Kennels.

Scene of crash courtesy Idaho State Police

The press release says that Blackfoot Animal shelter is helping with the dogs that were located after the crash.

Eighteen dogs have been found and local veterinarians are also reportedly helping with the injured animals. Sixteen dogs are still unaccounted for.

Anyone living in the area has been asked to contact Bingham County Animal Control with any information.

The animal rescue network is on the way to help the remaining dogs get to Canada, where shelters are waiting to place the dogs in adopted homes.

