2 now dead, $10K reward offered in Savannah mass shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Another person has died after suffering injuries from last weekend’s mass shooting in Savannah.

Mayor Van Johnson announced the new death this morning, bringing the death total to 2. The identity of the latest victim is 26-year-old, Terryl Coleman. Coleman died of his injuries Monday.

The other six victims received non-life-threatening injuries or are in stable condition, police said.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter also said the city will offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is still searching for answers as to who was behind the shooting and urges anyone with information to come forward.

“We know a whole bunch of folks know something,” Johnson said. Those with information can also call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

Last Friday, two people were killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting on Avery Street. Among those injured were an 18-month-old and a 13-year-old. The shooting occurred near the Fred Wessels Home apartments around 9 p.m. Police said they haven’t had success getting answers from witnesses or victims.

Johnson called on residents aware of anyone involved in gun violence to give them up.

“And harboring someone that you know is doing crime, no matter who they are, you might be just as guilty as the person pulling the trigger,” Johnson said.

SPD said either a dark-colored or red car drove by the residence and fired 60 shots into a crowd of people outside the home.

Minter said police haven’t identified any possible suspects, however, two people were detained from a red car Saturday night. Detectives are still trying to determine if those two detained had any connection to the shooting.

Minter echoed Johnson’s calls to residents to speak up.

“We need not just a law enforcement approach, we need a holistic community-based approach to address this,” Minter said. “This is not just a law enforcement issue this is a community issue and we need the community to work together to assist us with addressing these issues that are going on throughout the community.”

Minter also said the haven’t confirmed if multiple firearms were used, but said: “I’m pretty sure 60 shell casings did not come from just one weapon.”

Watch the full press conference below.

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the second victim was a 29-year-old, however, he is a 26-year-old.)