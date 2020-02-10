2 New York officers shot and wounded within hours in ‘assassination’ attempts

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC News) — A man suspected in two separate attacks that left New York City police officers wounded was taken into custody Sunday after opening fire inside Bronx Precinct Headquarters.

That attack left a New York Police lieutenant wounded, shot in the arm when the gunman walked into the building Sunday morning and began shooting.

The precinct headquarters shooting came just 12 hours after another shooting targeting two officers sitting in their police van Saturday night. One of those officers was hit twice, in the chin and neck.

“We are confident that he is the same person who attempted to assassinate our police officers last night,” New York City Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said after the gunman was taken into custody.

The shooter is identified as career criminal Robert Williams, arrested previously for homicide and gun possession, and reportedly released from custody only recently.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says Williams had an agenda.

“It was a premeditated effort to kill, and not just to kill other human beings but to kill those who wear a uniform that represents all of us,” de Blasio said.

The injured officers are expected to fully recover.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3btQKxZ

