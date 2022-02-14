2 Hampton Roads men plead guilty in connection with robbery, murder over Hennessy bottle in Pennsylvania

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men pleaded guilty for what police say was a burglary-turned-shooting incident over a Hennessy bottle in Monroe County, Pennsylvania that left one man dead in July 2019.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred in July 2019 in A Pocono Country Place when Matthew Santana and two others were approached by Davaun ‘Snupe’ Ewin, Shyheem ‘Shy’ Mitchell, and Nasiem ‘Nas’ Mayo who investigators say are members of the Bloods street gang.

Two men are from Virginia: Mayo is from Hampton, while Ewin is from Newport News.

Investigators state the suspects accused the group of bullying a 15-year-old boy earlier in the night, causing them to aggressively threaten the three, making them know they had guns at their waist. The incident ended with Mayo grabbing a bottle of Hennessey from the group and claiming it as his own.

Police say Santana and the two men grew angry and felt they were “punked” by the suspects. According to the release, Sanatana drove along with the two men to the suspect’s residence on Winter Drive to confront them. The suspects became aware of Sanatana’s car driving around their residence, causing Ewin to step outside, hide behind a tree with two guns in his hands, as stated in the release.

According to investigators, Sanatana parked the car in front of the house while Ewin was only a few feet away aiming a .357 Glock to the driver’s side window. Ewin got the go-ahead from Mayo and Mitchell to shoot at the vehicle, firing a bullet that hit Santana in the neck, killing him instantly, police say.

Mitchell and Mayo each pleaded guilty to robbery, and a felony for the taking of the Hennessey by threat of force and conspiracy to commit voluntary manslaughter. Ewin plead guilty to robbery of the Hennessey and as the actual shooter, he also pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Mitchell faces five to 15 years, Mayo faces six to 15 years and Ewin faces 10 to 40 years in prison.