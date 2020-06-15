2 girls in Ohio die after apparent hammock accident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after two teenage girls died in an apparent hammock accident in Ohio.
Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police and fire units responded to a call about a girl trapped underneath some bricks.
When officers arrived, they discovered there were two girls, ages 13 and 14, in a hammock tied to a tree and brick pillar. Police said it appears the pillar collapsed and fell on the girls.
Once the pillar was removed, the girls were transported by a rescue squad to an area hospital, where they died several hours later, police said.
Latest Posts
- Portsmouth man wanted in connection to fatal shooting on Mt. Vernon Ave.
- Beyoncé calls for charges against officers in Breonna Taylor’s death
- Colorado man walks out of hospital days after being impaled by tree
- Oklahoma father charged after his 2 children found dead inside hot truck
- 22-year-old woman arrested at Richmond protest, possible chemical agent deployed