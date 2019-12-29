2 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Texas church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Two people are dead and another injured after a shooting at a church in Texas.

According to CBSDFW, the shooting happened around 10 o’clock Sunday morning at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Tarrant County, which is located west of Fort Worth.

Witnesses told the news outlet that the gunman walked up to a server during communion and opened fire with a shotgun. This reportedly prompted another parishioner to shoot him.

Two men died reportedly from their injuries and another man was critically injured.

Police say the gunman is among the three victims, but it is currently unclear if he is dead or injured.

This is a developing story.