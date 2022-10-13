BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol officers have been killed and one was seriously injured during a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on social media that the officers were responding to an emergency call of domestic violence.

CSP investigators are on the scene of the shooting. The investigation is centered around the area of Redstone Hill Road.

A procession brought the two Bristol officers from Bristol Hospital to the Medical Examiner’s office in Farmington.

Officer salutes at police procession for 2 fallen officers in Bristol shooting

Police precession for officers who died in a Bristol shooting (Credit: News 8 photographer George Roelofsen)

Gov. Lamont released a statement following the shooting:

“I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two Bristol Police officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in town. This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers. I also ask the residents of CT to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious injures. This is a devastating remind of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and state. THis continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the CT State Police to support Bristol police and the greater community in every way they can.”

