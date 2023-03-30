Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WNCN) — An earthquake in eastern Tennessee was reported about 15 miles from the North Carolina border early Thursday morning.

The 2.1 magnitude quake hit at 12:10 a.m. about 3.2 miles south of Greenback, Tennessee, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The reported location was about 15 miles from the North Carolina border close to Greenback Castle and U.S. 129.

The nearest North Carolina town is Tapoco.

On March 15, about two weeks prior, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit about five miles east of Greenback. It was about five miles west of the North Carolina border.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Thursday’s earthquake hit at a depth of 18 kilometers or about 11.2 miles.

The quake hit about 14.6 miles southwest of Maryville Tennessee, and about 18.6 miles south of Farragut, Tennessee.

It hit about 129 miles north of Atlanta, Georgia.