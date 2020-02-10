1980 cold case murder suspect expected in Norfolk court Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in a cold case murder dating back to 1980 is expected in court Monday morning.

Dennis Bowman, 70, will face a judge for an arraignment.

In November 2019, officers arrested Bowman for the murder of Kathleen O’Brien Doyle, who was killed at her Norfolk home in 1980 while her husband was deployed as a Navy pilot.

Investigators used forensic evidence to connect Bowman to the case.

Police Chief Larry Boone said in a statement this years-long investigation shows the department’s commitment to getting justice for victims and their families. “No victim is ever forgotten,” Boone said.

A photo of Dennis Bowman in 1980.

Last week, authorities in Michigan announced they are also investigating whether Bowman may have killed his adopted daughter.

Aundria Brown was 14 years old when she disappeared from her home in 1989. Police said they found human remains after they were told Aundria’s body may have been buried in a shallow grave. Authorities have yet to identify the remains, and Bowman is not currently charged in Aundria’s death.

